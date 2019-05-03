Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery

(hennemusic) Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx is recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. It's the second shoulder fix for Sixx and follows a similar procedure he underwent in 2017, just a few months after hip replacement surgery.

"I officially have 5 cadaver parts in the body now," says Sixx via social media alongside some photos from the hospital. "Finally got the right shoulder repaired. All the rotators were completely torn off the bone.

"I seem to think it's a good idea to break things on stage and therefore I am always broken. Left knee fixed. Left rotator cuff and bicep fixed. Hip fixed. Double hernia fixed. And as I said before, right shoulder fixed.

"Excited to heal up," he adds. "Health is everything. Ready to get onstage and break stuff." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

