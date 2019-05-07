Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration North American tour

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has announced dates for a 2019 North American tour in support of his latest album, "Raise Vibration." Currently on the road across Europe, Kravitz - who played a short US run last fall around the release of his eleventh record - will return for an 18-show trek.

The tour will begin in Vienna, VA on August 21 and include stops in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit and St. Louis, among others, before wrapping up The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on September 21.

Produced and recorded by Kravitz at his Bahamas studio, "Raise Vibration" debuted at No. 43 on the US Billboard 200 last fall; the set follows the rocker's pattern of playing most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

