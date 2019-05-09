REO Speedwagon's Big TV Interview Preview Released

AXS TV have shared a preview of the upcoming REO Speedwagon episode of The Big Interview with Dan Rather which is set to premiere next Tuesday, May 14th at May 14 at 8pE/5pP.

In the clip, Kevin Cronin recalled when the band discovered that they had made their big breakthrough when they played a show at an arena in Baton Rouge soon after the song "Keep On Loving You" became a local hit.

Kevin said, "Back in those days, we were good for maybe 3,000 tickets. When we played an arena, they would put a curtain halfway across so it didn't look so empty... My window in my room looked out to the arena. About two o'clock in the afternoon people were starting to line up, and I'm like, 'Oh, this is awesome!'"

He continued, "It turned out 'Keep On Loving You' had been getting airplay on the local radio station in Baton Rouge, and people just reacted to it. We went from being a 3,000-seat band to being a 12,000-seat band seemingly overnight. And I just went, 'Ok, here we go. Something's happening here!'" Watch the clip





Related Stories

Chicago and REO Speedwagon Teaming For Summer Tour

Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder Announce Spring Tour

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder Announce Summer Tour

More REO Speedwagon News

Share this article



