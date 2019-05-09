News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Who Kick Off Moving On! Symphonic Tour

05-09-2019
The Who

(hennemusic) The Who opened their Moving On! symphonic tour of North America at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI on May 7th and video from the show has been shared online.

Surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend opened the 2-hour- plus, 23-song evening with eight songs from 1969's "Tommy" before mixing in classic tracks mid-show and ending with a block from 1973's "Quadrophenia."

The trek sees the pair joined by a local symphony orchestra each night of the 29-show series, with The Craig Turley Orchestra conducted by Keith Levenson on hand for opening night.

The Who's four-song, sans orchestra set late in the concert delivered "The Kids Are Alright," an acoustic version of "Won't Get Fooled Again", a "Behind Blue Eyes" fortified by touring violinist Katie Jacoby and cellist Audrey Snyder, and an intimate performance of 2006's "Tea & Sympathy" by Daltrey and Townshend only. Watch video from the show and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


