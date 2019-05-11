Guns N' Roses Reunion Was Natural For Slash

Slash says that he fell into his "normal place" in the band when he reunited with Guns N' Roses for the Not In This Lifetime tour, which also featured original members Axl Rose and Duff McKagan.

The famed guitarist was asked about how it felt to hit the stage again with the band after over two decades during an interview with Guitar.com, and he responded, "Oh man, it was overwhelming - it was so cool, Because it was a long time - we're talking more than 20 years from the last show in 1994... it was 22 years since the last time we'd played together. And obviously I'd played with Duff [since then] but there's a certain dynamic in the three of us together. It was awesome, and it's a really great experience."

In a follow up question he was asked if playing with Guns N' Roses again felt different from performing with his solo band The Conspirators and he responded, "Actually, I don't do very much different in either band.

"Axl of course is the focus point of Guns, and I just sort of run around doing my thing! And in that respect, it's very similar with the Conspirators, in that I leave it up to Myles to be the front guy.

"I don't talk to the audience or anything, I just again just run around doing my own thing! But I've been doing that for almost 10 years now, so I've gotten used to that, but with Guns I just fell into my normal place in that configuration!"





