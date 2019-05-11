Whitesnake's David Coverdale Thrilled With Release Of New Album

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has shared his excitement of the release of the band's latest studio album "Flesh & Blood", which hit stores late last week.

Coverdale shared, "The band and I are absolutely thrilled that our new album, 'Flesh & Blood' has been released! We put everything we had and more into making this album. We truly hope you all enjoy it as much as we did making it for you..."

Apart from the legendary vocalist the current lineup of the group who recorded the band's 13th studio effort includes Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitar, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums, and Michele Luppi on keyboards.

The band is currently on the road to promote the new album with the final dates of a U.S. tour wrapping up at the end of this week in Niagra Falls before they head over to Europe next month. See the dates below:

Whitesnake W/ Black Moods US Tour:

5/11: Lincoln, RI @ Twin River Casino*

5/14: Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

5/17: Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Casino*

5/18: Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Casino*

European Tour:

6/12: Tilburg, NL @ 013

6/14: Donnington, UK @ Download Festival #

6/17: Prague, CZ @ 02 Arena **

6/19: Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum **

6/20: Zurich, CH @ Rock the Ring Festival #

6/22: Clisson, FR @ Hellfest #

6/23: Dessel, BL @ Graspop Metal Meeting #

6/25: Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Track

6/27: Zajecar, RS @ Guitar Festival #

6/29: Plovdiv, BG @ Hills of Rock Festival #

7/1: Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

7/3: Zagreb, CR @ SRC Salata

7/5: Sered, SK @ Sered Amphitheatre

7/7: Cologne, DE @ Palladium

7/10: Gavle, SE @ Furuviksparken *

7/15: Saint Petersburg, RU @ Bkz Oktyabrski Theatre

7/17: Moscow, RU @ Crocus City Hall

*Whitesnake Only

#Festival Appearance

** With Def Leppard





