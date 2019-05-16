Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote

(hennemusic) Motley Crue currently top the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's "Voice Your Choice" fan vote. Cleveland.com reports the Los Angeles rockers have taken over the No. 1 slot from Blink-182 as fans cast their ballot in person at the Rock Hall museum in the Ohio city.

Motley Crue have been climbing the chart since the March 22 release of the Netflix biopic "The Dirt", and its companion soundtrack album, which earned the band their first appearance in the US Top 10 in a decade when it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Sales and streaming numbers are up considerably for the group, according to a recent report by the band, while the video for the project's lead track, "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", has more than 6 million views on YouTube to date

"We knew the Motley Crue fans, who had made 'The Dirt' book a New York Times Bestseller, would be keen to see the movie after hearing it was coming for the past 15 years," says drummer Tommy Lee, "but we weren't expecting the new younger audience reaction to the movie and the music."

The group also experienced rapid growth with google search increasing 4300% and sales up 2000%, with albums including "The Dirt" Soundtrack, 1989's "Dr. Feelgood", 1981's "Too Fast For Love", and 1998's "Greatest Hits" charting on iTunes since the release of the film. Read more here.

