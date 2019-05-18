News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

05-18-2019
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a lyric video for "There Goes My Miracle", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Western Stars." The follow-up to the lead single, "Hello Sunshine", shares the project's sonic themes of "sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements."

"I wrote most of it before [2012's] 'Wrecking Ball,' and I stopped making that record to make "Wrecking Ball," and then I went back to it," Springsteen told Variety in 2017, describing it as being influenced by "Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don't know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write.

"It's connected to my solo records writing-wise, more 'Tunnel Of Love' and 'Devils And Dust,' but it's not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives."

Due June 14, "Western Stars" was produced by multi-instrumentalist Ron Aniello and recorded primarily at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey; the set features appearances by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano, and Soozie Tyrell, among many others. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Bruce Springsteen Performs With Little Steven In Asbury Park

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance At Benefit Show

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run Album Gets Unusual Makeover

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song- Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'- Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Date- more

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video- Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates- Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans- more

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion- KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour- Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires- Experience Hendrix- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Shares Another New Song

Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Freewheelin With Three Part Special

The Sweet Things To Play Free Album Release Party

Ashbringer Stream New Song 'Dreamscape'

Dan Scholz Book Signing Event To Include All-Star Jam

Eagle Rock Honored For YouTube Milestone

Singled Out: Hanna Barakat's Siren

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Rolling Stones Announce Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans

The Who's Tonight Show Performance With Jimmy Fallon Goes Online

Soundgarden To Release Live From The Artists Den Package

Glenn Hughes Classic Deep Purple Live Rescheduled Dates Revealed

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.