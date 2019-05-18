Bruce Springsteen Streaming 'There Goes My Miracle'

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a lyric video for "There Goes My Miracle", as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Western Stars." The follow-up to the lead single, "Hello Sunshine", shares the project's sonic themes of "sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements."

"I wrote most of it before [2012's] 'Wrecking Ball,' and I stopped making that record to make "Wrecking Ball," and then I went back to it," Springsteen told Variety in 2017, describing it as being influenced by "Glen Campbell, Jimmy Webb, Burt Bacharach, those kinds of records. I don't know if people will hear those influences, but that was what I had in my mind. It gave me something to hook an album around; it gave me some inspiration to write.

"It's connected to my solo records writing-wise, more 'Tunnel Of Love' and 'Devils And Dust,' but it's not like them at all. Just different characters living their lives."

Due June 14, "Western Stars" was produced by multi-instrumentalist Ron Aniello and recorded primarily at Springsteen's home studio in New Jersey; the set features appearances by Patti Scialfa, David Sancious, Charlie Giordano, and Soozie Tyrell, among many others. Listen to the song here.

