Ozzy Osbourne Announces Another Rescheduled Farewell Tour Date

05-18-2019
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed the rescheduled date for his show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which will be part of the revised leg of his No More Tours 2 tour.

The metal legend was forced to push back the tour following a hospitalization and had previously revealed other rescheduled dates but now says that the concert at the famed Los Angeles venue will take place on July 27th.

Ozzy will be returning to the road for a European tour leg on January 31st of next year in Nottingham, UK and will kick off the North American leg on May 27, 2020 in Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena. See all of the dates below:

European dates:
1/31 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
2/2 Dublin, IE Arena
2/5 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
2/7 Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena
2/10 London, UK 02 Arena
2/12 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
2/14 Birmingham, UK Resorts World Arena
2/17 Dortmund, DE Westfalenhalle
2/20 Helsinki, FI Hartwell Arena
2/22 Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
2/24 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
2/26 Vienna, AT Stadhalle
2/29 Prague, CZ 02 Arena
3/3 Hamburg, DE Barclaycard Arena
3/5 Munich, DE Olympianhalle
3/7 Mannheim, DE SAP Arena
3/10 Bologna, ITL Unpol Arena
3/13 Madrid, ES Wiznik Arena
3/16 Zurich, CH Hallenstadion

North American dates:
5/27 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
5/29 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
5/31 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union
6/2 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
6/4 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
6/6 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium
6/11 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
6/13 Bangor, ME Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
6/16 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
6/18 Hamilton, ON First Ontario Centre
6/20 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
6/22 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Arena
6/24 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
6/26 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
6/28 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
7/1 Milwaukee, WI Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest
7/3 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
7/7 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
7/9 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
7/15 Portland, OR Moda Center
7/17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
7/23 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
7/25 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/27 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
7/29 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/31 Las Vegas, CA MGM Grand Garden Arena


