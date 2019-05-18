The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have released a live video for "The Boogieman Surprise", the new single from the band's forthcoming second album, "Rise."

Filmed at the 2018 Montreux Jazz Festival, the follow-up to the set's lead track, "Who's Laughing Now", has been part of the supergroup's live set since last year's world tour.

Due June 21, "Rise" was produced by Tommy Henriksen and The Hollywood Vampires, which was conceived by Alice Cooper and celebrates the spirit of the original drinking club of the same name - co-founded by the rocker - that gathered at the upstairs bar of the Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles from 1972 and included the likes of John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon, Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz.

"Rise" mixes new original tunes with three covers, including David Bowie's "Heroes" performed by Johnny Depp; the late Jim Carroll Band's "People Who Died"; and Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory," sung by Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry; the record also features guest appearances by Jeff Beck and director John Waters on "Welcome To Bushwackers." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





