Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

05-19-2019
Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are streaming audio of the title track to their forthcoming fourth album, "Another State Of Grace." Due September 6 and produced by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), the project marks the follow-up to 2017's "Heavy Fire" and introduces new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso.

"It was great to be back in Los Angeles and recording with Jay Ruston was an absolute pleasure," says guitarist Scott Gorham. "I am excited to see everyone's reactions to this amazing record … and I can't wait to get back on the road and play you these new songs!"

"This has probably been the most enjoyable experience in the studio I have had making a record," adds singer Ricky Warwick. "The vibe and commitment the boys brought into this was stellar. Our most anthemic and soulful album to date. I'm very proud and excited for people to hear Another State Of Grace'."

The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, digital, vinyl, limited-edition green vinyl, vinyl picture disc and limited-edition boxset. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


