Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders are streaming audio of the title track to their forthcoming fourth album, "Another State Of Grace." Due September 6 and produced by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), the project marks the follow-up to 2017's "Heavy Fire" and introduces new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso.

"It was great to be back in Los Angeles and recording with Jay Ruston was an absolute pleasure," says guitarist Scott Gorham. "I am excited to see everyone's reactions to this amazing record … and I can't wait to get back on the road and play you these new songs!"

"This has probably been the most enjoyable experience in the studio I have had making a record," adds singer Ricky Warwick. "The vibe and commitment the boys brought into this was stellar. Our most anthemic and soulful album to date. I'm very proud and excited for people to hear Another State Of Grace'."

The album will be available in multiple formats, including CD, digital, vinyl, limited-edition green vinyl, vinyl picture disc and limited-edition boxset. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Black Star Riders Announce New Album 'Another State Of Grac'e

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

Black Star Riders Moving Forward With New Album Amid Lineup Change

Black Star Riders Replacing Guitarist With Stone Sour Star

Black Star Riders Announce Fall UK Tour

Black Star Riders Duo Launching Acoustic Tour This Fall

Black Star Riders Release 'Heavy Fire' Fan Video

Black Star Riders Release 'Cold War Love' Lyric Video

Black Star Riders Announce New Band Member

More Black Star Riders News

Share this article



