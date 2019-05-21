News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Crobot Release Video For First New Song In Three Years

05-21-2019
Crobot

Crobot have released a music video for their first new song in three years. The track is called "Keep Me Down" and was produced by Corey Lowery.

The band recruited Mike Danger to direct the humorous clip and they had this to say, "a kick to the teeth and a punch to the dick, Keep Me Down let's all y'all mutha funkers know - Crobot's back and we're comin' out swinging, baby!" Watch it here.

They plan to reveal details about the Lowery produced new studio album soon but in the meantime fans can catch them on the road with The Damned Things and some headline shows. See the dates below:

May 17 Chicago, IL // The Bottom Lounge
May 18 Springfield, MO // Outland Ballroom
May 19 Dallas, TX // Gas Monkey
May 21 Denver, CO // Oriental Theater
May 22 Colorado Springs, CO // Black Sheep
May 24 Phoenix, AZ // Tempe Marketplace
May 25 San Diego, CA // Brick by Brick
May 26 Los Angeles, CA // The Viper Room*
May 29 Austin, TX // Come and Take It Live ^
May 30 Little Rock, AR // Stickyz *
May 31 Knoxville, TN // Open Chord *
Jun 1 Marietta, OH // Adelphia Music Hall *
*Headline date


