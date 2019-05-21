|
Crobot Release Video For First New Song In Three Years
05-21-2019
Crobot have released a music video for their first new song in three years. The track is called "Keep Me Down" and was produced by Corey Lowery.
The band recruited Mike Danger to direct the humorous clip and they had this to say, "a kick to the teeth and a punch to the dick, Keep Me Down let's all y'all mutha funkers know - Crobot's back and we're comin' out swinging, baby!" Watch it here.
They plan to reveal details about the Lowery produced new studio album soon but in the meantime fans can catch them on the road with The Damned Things and some headline shows. See the dates below:
May 17 Chicago, IL // The Bottom Lounge
Related Stories
Crobot Release Video For First New Song In Three Years
Crobot Announce Departure Of Two Member