Metallica Share Live Video From Milan Show
05-22-2019
(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 2016 track, "Halo On Fire", from a May 8 concert at SNAI San Siro Hippodrome in Milan, Italy.
The tune was the sixth single issued from "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country and more than five million worldwide.
Milan was the fourth show of Metallica's current summer tour of Europe; the event made headlines when guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped and fell onstage as a driving rain poured down throughout the evening.
"Ummm- I slipped on my wet wah pedal," posted Hammett on Instagram alongside two video clips of the moment. "It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower - #slipperywhenwet #wahwahwah #metallicafamily #Metinmilan @metallica"
Metallica's spring/summer concert series across Europe will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.
