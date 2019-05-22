News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Live Video From Milan Show

05-22-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 2016 track, "Halo On Fire", from a May 8 concert at SNAI San Siro Hippodrome in Milan, Italy.

The tune was the sixth single issued from "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country and more than five million worldwide.

Milan was the fourth show of Metallica's current summer tour of Europe; the event made headlines when guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped and fell onstage as a driving rain poured down throughout the evening.

"Ummm- I slipped on my wet wah pedal," posted Hammett on Instagram alongside two video clips of the moment. "It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower - #slipperywhenwet #wahwahwah #metallicafamily #Metinmilan @metallica"

Metallica's spring/summer concert series across Europe will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


