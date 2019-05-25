News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart

05-25-2019
Metallica

Metallica was the clear winner on the latest Pollstar Live75 chart dated May 27th for the past week of the European leg of their WorldWired tour.

The iconic metal band topped the latest chart with an average gross sales on $5,353,223 (98%) for their three shows last week with an average of 56.398 tickets sold.

Pop star Ed Shesran entered the chart this week with an average gross of $4,299,410 (96% sold) for 5 shows and average tickets sold of 38,117, followed by Twenty One Pilots with an average tickets sold of 16,010. See the full chart here.


