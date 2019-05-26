News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

05-26-2019
Iron Maiden

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno revealed earlier this year that he would be undergoing surgery next month for a knee problem and earlier this month he said that he is going through "hell" while he waits for the procedure.

The Metal Voice reached out to the acclaimed frontman to inquire about setting up an interview and they shared Paul's response. He said, "Hi mate I'm going Hell at the moment waiting on surgeries my leg keeps ulcerating so they can't put in the Bionic knee yet it's very depressing ?

"I'm doing my best to stay up but it's hard I have more down days than good ? But if folks as I'm ok just at home with my crows and writing new stuff for later.

"Not really up for interviews at this time as got a lot of clinic visits and trying to focus on this ! But thank you maybe soon ? Enjoy your vacation

"I'm concentrating a lot on fund raising for the sepsis trust as the f***er almost killed me [angry/unhappy emoji] cheers."


Related Stories


Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

Iron Maiden Share Video For Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Receives Honorary Citizenship In Sarajevo

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Studio Collection

Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

Original Iron Maiden Lineup Reunites After Four Decades

Iron Maiden Singer Would Reject Rock Hall Induction 2018 In Review

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy- Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album- Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery- David Lee Roth- more

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History- Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart- Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction- more

Axl Rose Was Really Nervous About AC/DC Gig- Ozzy Osbourne On Rough Road To Recovery- Why Adam Lambert Will Not Make New Music With Queen- Sammy Hagar- more

Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger 'Rocking Out New Tunes' In Video- Slipknot's Crahan Thanks Fans For Support Following Daughter's Death- Early David Bowie Demos- ZZ Top- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rush Reunion Unlikely Says Geddy

Corey Taylor Found Healing With Slipknot's Dark New Album

Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

David Lee Roth Crashes Fan's Bachelor Party

Sheryl Crow Shares Collaboration With Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples

Diamond Head Release 'The Coffin Train' Video

Metallica Share Gratitude To Fans For Day Of Service

Singled Out: Soaware's We Shall Be One

Zakk Wylde Plans To Recreate Black Sabbath History

Metallica Rule Pollstar Live Chart

Trivium's Matt Heafy Takes Slipknot's Unsainted In New Direction

Rocketman Premiere Emotional For Elton John

Alexisonfire Streaming New Song 'Complicit'

Sanctuary To Play 'Refuge Denied' In Full On North American Tour

Reveal Celebrate Album Release By Sharing New Video

Singled Out: The Stash's Run Into Me

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

Whitesnake - Flesh & Blood

Sites and Sounds: The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 2

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.