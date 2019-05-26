Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno revealed earlier this year that he would be undergoing surgery next month for a knee problem and earlier this month he said that he is going through "hell" while he waits for the procedure.

The Metal Voice reached out to the acclaimed frontman to inquire about setting up an interview and they shared Paul's response. He said, "Hi mate I'm going Hell at the moment waiting on surgeries my leg keeps ulcerating so they can't put in the Bionic knee yet it's very depressing ?

"I'm doing my best to stay up but it's hard I have more down days than good ? But if folks as I'm ok just at home with my crows and writing new stuff for later.

"Not really up for interviews at this time as got a lot of clinic visits and trying to focus on this ! But thank you maybe soon ? Enjoy your vacation

"I'm concentrating a lot on fund raising for the sepsis trust as the f***er almost killed me [angry/unhappy emoji] cheers."





