Sheryl Crow Shares Collaboration With Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples

05-26-2019
Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow has shared a video of her new collaborative track "Live Wire" which features Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples and comes from her forthcoming album "Threads".

The album of collaborations will be hitting stores on August 30th and the new song follows the previous preview track "Redemption Day" featuring Johnny Cash.

Sheryl had this to say about the new song, "Mavis Staples means so much more to me than any words I could write about her. I feel like, in many ways, she is the Godmother to Bonnie Raitt. To say that having both of these soulful women on 'Live Wire' is a treat would be a huge understatement." Watch the video here.


Crow also had this to say about the album, "This is where my story begins; in the imagination of a young girl from Missouri who began to feel a part of a beautiful and inspiring universe of art, created by musicians who made me want to leave my small town and embark on something bigger than anything I could possibly imagine.

"As I became a mother, I've explored life through my children and seen the greater impact of our actions and voices. This collection is the Threads of both my inspirations and younger artists carrying the torch for humanity with their stories."


