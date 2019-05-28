|
Ozzy Hopes For Final Black Sabbath Show With Original Lineup
Ozzy Osbourne has shared his regret that Bill Ward was not part of Black Sabbath's final concert but he also revealed that he hopes the legendary band's original lineup will play one final show together.
Sabbath played what was billed as their final show together in their hometown of Birmingham, England in February 2017 and Ozzy was asked about the concert in a recent interview.
The metal icon told Kerrang, "I didn't like the fact that Bill Ward wasn't there, for a start.
"People put that down to me, but it wasn't me, honestly. We didn't have the f***ing time to hang around, we had to get going, but I'm sorry it didn't work out with Bill."
The band's farewell tour featured Ozzy's solo band drummer Tommy Clufetos and Ozzy added, "Tommy did great, but the four of us started this, and it should have been the four of us ending it. Those final gigs in Birmingham were bittersweet because you think of how far we came, and how much we did, and it would have been good to have shared that together. Maybe one day there'll be one last gig, I don't know."
