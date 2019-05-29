New Guns N' Roses Music Confirmed By Slash

(hennemusic) Slash has confirmed that Guns N' Roses will regroup this fall to begin recording new music for a future release. The guitarist will reconnect with Axl Rose and Duff McKagan in late September to play a number of festival appearances across the US, after which he says they plan to focus on new material.

"When we finish the tour in the fall," Slash tells Meltdown of Detroit's 101 WRIF in a new interview while promoting "Living The Dream', his latest album with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, "then we will commence working on [what] will end up being the next Guns record."

Slash has hinted about the partially-reunited group's plans in recent interviews, but has been hesitant to get too far ahead of things. "The thing is, we haven't really done anything yet, and I don't like to say anything," he explains. "You know how people used to promote stuff and lie through their teeth? So I just wanted to be honest about it, and so there was really no telling what we were gonna do at that point.

"But at this point, I do know that we are gonna do this run [of shows in the fall], and we've already started working on stuff. So, there you go."

"I am excited about what we've got going on and everything," he adds, "so it's gonna be cool." Listen to the full interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





