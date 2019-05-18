Peter Frampton Performs At Billy Joel 70th Birthday Show

The guitarist arrived on stage midway through the latest night in Joel's ongoing monthly residency at the world famous venue which, as Rolling Stone notes, featured birthday video messages from Paul McCartney, Don Henley, Garth Brooks, Pink and AC/DC's Brian Johnson, among others.

Frampton led the band through 1975's "Show Me The Way" before the rocker shared a story about meeting Joel outside a New York club in 1977 and giving him a limo ride across town.

"We were talking and he said to me, 'What's the thing you do with the tube?'" Frampton recalled. "I said, 'That's a talk box?' He said, 'Can I put a piano through it?' I said, 'You can put anything through it!'"

And...with that, he handed Joel a talk box of his own as a birthday gift before the lineup played "Baby, I Love Your Way"; Frampton would return for the night's finale of "You May Be Right." Watch videos - here.