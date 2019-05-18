News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Video From The Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online (Week in Review)

The Hollywood Vampires

Video From The Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online was a top 5 story on Sunday: (hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires kicked off a 7-date US west coast spring tour at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on May 10th and video from the show has been shared online.

Led by the trio of Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Johnny Depp, the band began the evening with "I Want My Now" - the opening track from their forthcoming second album, "Rise" - along with live debuts of four other original tunes from the set: "Who's Laughin' Now", "The Boogieman Surprise", "Git' From 'Round Me" and "We Gotta Rise"; also featured were three covers from the record, including Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory", Jim Carroll's "People Who Died" and David Bowie's "Heroes."

Alongside a pair of Cooper classics, the outfit also delivered songs originally recorded by The Doors, AC/DC, The Who and Tiny Bradshaw.

Scheduled to wap up in Indio, CA on May 18, the spring run will be followed by the June 21 release of "Rise", which was recently previewed by a stream of the lead single, "Who's Laughing Now." Watch some videos from the tour kick off - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

