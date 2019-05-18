Judge Makes Ruling Over Woodstock 50 Plans

Billboard reports Justice Barry Ostrager wrapped up hearings this week on Wednesday with a ruling that the Japanese conglomerate won't have to return the $18 million it withdrew from a bank account it shared with organizers over concerns for "the health and safety of the artists, partners and attendees."

In his 10-page opinion, Ostrager determined that Dentsu acted outside of the powers granted to them in their contract with Woodstock 50 when they announced the cancellation of the festival on April 29 but that the company had "the right to approve all expenditures" and to "mitigate its damages" over concerns that "multiple permits necessary to conduct the Festival were not in place, tickets had not yet been sold, no budget had been agreed upon, necessary and expensive structural improvements to the Festival site and related areas had not yet started, and the production company essential to produce the Festival had withdrawn."

For his part, promoter Michael Lang declared victory on behalf of organizers in the proceedings, issuing a statement that "We have always relied on the truth and have never lost faith that the Festival would take place. I would like to thank all of the talent and their representatives for their patience and support. Woodstock 50 will be an amazing and inspiring festival experience."