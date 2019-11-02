Bon Jovi Donating Proceeds Of New Song 'Unbroken' To Vet Group

Bon Jovi have released a new song entitled "Unbroken" that will be featured in the forthcoming Post Traumatic Stress Disorder focused documentary To Be of Service.

The track was written by Jon Bon Jovi and produced along with John Shanks, and is billed as an anthem that shines a spotlight on the thousands of veterans living with PTSD that takes the point of view of the veteran military service member.

"This song is meant to honor America's veterans and their service, but I also wanted to take an unflinching look at the reality of their daily lives and struggles," said Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi and Island Records have also announced that during the next 12 months, they will donate 100% of net proceeds from the download of the song to the Patriotic Service Dog Foundation. Check it out here.





Related Stories

Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal 2018 In Review

Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop 2018 In Review

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Bon Jovi Chemistry Still There Says Sambora Following Reunion Rehearsal

Ritchie Sambora Reuniting With Bon Jovi For Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi Postpone Shows- Anthrax Star Talks Among The Living Live Set- Guns N' Roses Madness- Mike Ness Reissues- more

Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop

Bon Jovi Release 'When We Were Us' Video

More Bon Jovi News



