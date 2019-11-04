Brett Young Announces The Chapters Tour

Brett Young has announced that he will be launching a North American headline trek early next year that will be dubbed The Chapters Tour.

The tour will visit almost 30 cities and will feature support from Matt Ferranti. Brett will be kicking things off on January 30th at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Knoxville, TN.

He had this to say, "I'm so excited about The Chapters Tour for so many reasons. Being in a position to continue to headline even bigger shows is an honor and humbling, and I can't wait to show our fans what we've been working on for them. They're definitely in for some surprises!" See the dates below:

1/30 - Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN

1/31 - Stranahan Theater - Toledo, OH

2/1 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY

2/6 - Old National Events Plaza - Evansville, IN

2/7 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO

2/8 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN

2/14 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

2/15 - Bob Carpenter Center - Newark, DE

2/27 - Orpheum Theatre - Omaha, NE

2/28 - Mankato Civic Center - Mankato, MN

2/29 - Swiftel Center - Brookings, SD

3/26 - Robinson Performance Hall - Little Rock, AR

3/27 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

4/16 - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN

4/17 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

4/18 - Sprint Pavilion - Charlottesville, VA

4/25 - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa - Las Vegas, NV

4/26 - Mechanics Bank Theater - Bakersfield, CA

5/1 - Avila Beach Resort - San Luis Obispo, CA

5/4 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT

5/7 - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - Edmonton, AB

5/8 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

5/9 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC





