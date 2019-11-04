.

Brett Young Announces The Chapters Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-04-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Brett Young

Brett Young has announced that he will be launching a North American headline trek early next year that will be dubbed The Chapters Tour.

The tour will visit almost 30 cities and will feature support from Matt Ferranti. Brett will be kicking things off on January 30th at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium in Knoxville, TN.

He had this to say, "I'm so excited about The Chapters Tour for so many reasons. Being in a position to continue to headline even bigger shows is an honor and humbling, and I can't wait to show our fans what we've been working on for them. They're definitely in for some surprises!" See the dates below:

1/30 - Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN
1/31 - Stranahan Theater - Toledo, OH
2/1 - Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY
2/6 - Old National Events Plaza - Evansville, IN
2/7 - Stifel Theatre - St. Louis, MO
2/8 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN
2/14 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH
2/15 - Bob Carpenter Center - Newark, DE
2/27 - Orpheum Theatre - Omaha, NE
2/28 - Mankato Civic Center - Mankato, MN
2/29 - Swiftel Center - Brookings, SD
3/26 - Robinson Performance Hall - Little Rock, AR
3/27 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK
4/16 - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN
4/17 - Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC
4/18 - Sprint Pavilion - Charlottesville, VA
4/25 - Red Rock Casino Resort Spa - Las Vegas, NV
4/26 - Mechanics Bank Theater - Bakersfield, CA
5/1 - Avila Beach Resort - San Luis Obispo, CA
5/4 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT
5/7 - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - Edmonton, AB
5/8 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB
5/9 - Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC


Related Stories


Brett Young Announces The Chapters Tour

Brett Young Announces Engagement To Taylor Mills

More Brett Young News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub- Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight- Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

Frank Zappa - Halloween 73 (Limited edition four-disc costume box set)

Joe Bonamassa Live In Phoenix

RockPile: The Hollywood Stars - Roger C. Reale & Rue Morgue

advertisement


Latest News
Hagar Still Upset About Van Halen Snub

Mercyful Fate's Timi Hansen Dies After Cancer Fight

Judas Priest Star Feels Good About Chances For Rock Hall Induction

Whitesnake, Foreigner And Europe Teaming For Tour

Homme Ready For Them Crooked Vultures To Fly Again

Ringo Starr And His All Starr Band Announce 2020 Tour

Sleeping With Sirens Announce The Medicine Tour

Liam Gallagher Performs 'Wonderwall' At MTV Europe Music Awards



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.