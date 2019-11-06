KISS Want All Former Members For Final Concert

(hennemusic) KISS hopes to reunite with all of their former band members during their final farewell concert in New York City on July 17, 2021, according to their manager Doc McGhee.

"We want to include everybody that played with KISS and celebrate 45 years of KISS," McGhee told the crowd at the recent KISS Kruise IX, as seen in video shared online. "And everybody, Vinnie Vincent and everybody else, that has played with KISS is part of this whole celebration of 45 years. So, we're still looking at what we're going to do on the final show.

"They've all been talked to about it, so I can see us doing something. It's very difficult though. People say, 'Oh, you should bring Ace Frehley and Peter Criss up.' How do you do that when you have two Catmen and two Spacemen? So you say, 'OK, you don't wear make-up and you wear make-up.' And then they go, 'Well, that was my make-up.'"

"It's really hard to do," he continues, "but we'll figure it out because they're very much a part of the heritage of Kiss and they're acknowledged by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley as being the founding members. It's just a matter of the balance and we can bring it to where it works for everybody and everybody is having a great time."

KISS was co-founded in New York City in January of 1973 by Stanley and Simmons; the group's original lineup - which also featured guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss - were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014. Watch the video of McGhee's comments here.

