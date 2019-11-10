.

August Burns Red Announce Christmas Show Details

William Lee | 11-10-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

August Burns Red

August Burns Red have announced the band lineup for their upcoming hometown Christmas show that will be taking place on December 21st in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The annual event is set to take over Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center and will feature the band performing "Constellations" . The show will also feature sets from Knocked Loose, Miss May I, Like Moths to Flames, Currents, Hawk and Wither Away.

The band had this to say about this year's event, "ABR's hometown Christmas show has been an annual tradition since 2006 and it's one that we look forward to every year.

"This year we decided to take it to a bigger stage and invite a bunch of our friends to join us. With the help of CI Productions, we look forward to making the Christmas Burns Red festival our new tradition.

"We can't wait to play the full Constellations set in our hometown one last time and are excited to dig deep into our collection of holiday tunes."


Related Stories


August Burns Red Announce Christmas Show Details

More August Burns Red News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses- Lynyrd Skynyrd Address Concert Film Event Glitches- Black Stone Cherry Cancel Halestorm Tour Due To Family Emergency- more


Reviews
Quiet Riot - Hollywood Cowboys

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns and Tom Keifer Live

Busy Signal - Parts of the Puzzle

Quick Flicks: Toto - 40 Tours Around the Sun

Get To Know... Get to Know: Neil Ratner MD 'The Rock Doc'

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighter Turned Down Guns N' Roses

Lynyrd Skynyrd Address Concert Film Event Glitches

Black Stone Cherry Cancel Halestorm Tour Due To Family Emergency

Van Halen Was A Culture Shock For Sammy

Bring Me The Horizon Stream New Song 'Ludens'

Crowbar's Kirk Windstein Releases 'Dream In Motion' Video

August Burns Red Announce Christmas Show Details

Singled Out: Very Alora's Mama Don't Make Me



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.