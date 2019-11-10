August Burns Red Announce Christmas Show Details

August Burns Red have announced the band lineup for their upcoming hometown Christmas show that will be taking place on December 21st in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The annual event is set to take over Freedom Hall at the Lancaster County Convention Center and will feature the band performing "Constellations" . The show will also feature sets from Knocked Loose, Miss May I, Like Moths to Flames, Currents, Hawk and Wither Away.

The band had this to say about this year's event, "ABR's hometown Christmas show has been an annual tradition since 2006 and it's one that we look forward to every year.

"This year we decided to take it to a bigger stage and invite a bunch of our friends to join us. With the help of CI Productions, we look forward to making the Christmas Burns Red festival our new tradition.

"We can't wait to play the full Constellations set in our hometown one last time and are excited to dig deep into our collection of holiday tunes."





