Black Stone Cherry Cancel Halestorm Tour Due To Family Emergency
Black Stone Cherry have announced that they have been forced to pull out of their forthcoming tour of Australia with Halestorm due to "a family emergency."
The band tweeted the band news to fan. They wrote, "Australia, we're sorry to announce that we have to cancel our December dates with @Halestorm, due to a family emergency.
"We look forward to coming back soon and putting on an amazing show for all you awesome fans and we thank you for your understanding." See the tweet below:
Australia, we're sorry to announce that we have to cancel our December dates with @Halestorm, due to a family emergency. We look forward to coming back soon and putting on an amazing show for all you awesome fans and we thank you for your understanding.— Black Stone Cherry (@BlkStoneCherry) November 7, 2019
