Alter Bridge Announce 2020 American Tour

Michael Angulia | 11-11-2019

Alter Bridge

Alter Bridge have announced that they will be hitting the road early next year for a U.S. tour in support of their chart topping latest studio album "Walk The Sky".

Clint Lowery and Deepfall have been recruited to support Alter Bridge on the trek which officially kicks off on February 8th in Nashville, TN at the War Memorial Auditorium and will wrap up on February 27th in Spokane, WA at the Knitting Factory.

Alter Bridge will also be playing a one off on January 31st in Lake Charles, LA at the Golden Nugget Casino prior to the launch of this year's Shiprocked cruise where they will be coheadlining with Halestorm. See all of the dates below:

1-31 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Casino
2-1 - 2-6 - Shiprocked
2-8 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium
2-9 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Center
2-11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
2-12 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
2-14 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC
2-15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
2-17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
2-18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
2-20 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
2-21 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Montbleu Resort
2-23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
2-24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
2-26 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
2-27 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory


