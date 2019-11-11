Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne surprised fans last week with he release of the first track from his forthcoming album and he began this week by revealing the rescheduled dates of the UK and Europe leg of his No More Tours 2.

Judas Priest will be supporting Ozzy on the new dates that are set to launch on October 23rd of next year in Newcastle, UK at the Utilita Arena and will conclude on December 7th in Helsinki, Finland at the Hartwall Arena.

Ozzy had this to say, "I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your f***ing socks off."

The metal legend was forced to postpone the trek earlier this year after suffering an injury that has required a long recovery, but also opened the opportunity for Ozzy to make a new studio album.

Fans got their first taste of the new album last week with the release of the first single "Under The Graveyard", which can be streamed here.

The album will be entitled "Ordinary Man" and is set to hit stores early in 2020 and features Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan on bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drum, and producer Andrew Watt on guitar. See the tour dates below:



23/10 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

25/10 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro

28/10 - London, UK - The O2

31/10 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

02/11 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

05/11 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

08/11 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

11/11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

13/11 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

16/11 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle

19/11 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

22/11 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Arena

24/11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

26/11 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

28/11 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena

30/11 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/12 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

05/12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena

07/12 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena





