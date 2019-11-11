.

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

Michael Angulia | 11-11-2019

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne surprised fans last week with he release of the first track from his forthcoming album and he began this week by revealing the rescheduled dates of the UK and Europe leg of his No More Tours 2.

Judas Priest will be supporting Ozzy on the new dates that are set to launch on October 23rd of next year in Newcastle, UK at the Utilita Arena and will conclude on December 7th in Helsinki, Finland at the Hartwall Arena.

Ozzy had this to say, "I can't wait to get off my ass and get going again, but you're just going to have to be a bit more patient. I want to be 100% ready to come out and knock your f***ing socks off."

The metal legend was forced to postpone the trek earlier this year after suffering an injury that has required a long recovery, but also opened the opportunity for Ozzy to make a new studio album.

Fans got their first taste of the new album last week with the release of the first single "Under The Graveyard", which can be streamed here.

The album will be entitled "Ordinary Man" and is set to hit stores early in 2020 and features Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan on bass, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith on drum, and producer Andrew Watt on guitar. See the tour dates below:

23/10 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena
25/10 - Glasgow, UK - SSE Hydro
28/10 - London, UK - The O2
31/10 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
02/11 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
05/11 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
08/11 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena
11/11 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle
13/11 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
16/11 - Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle
19/11 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
22/11 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Arena
24/11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
26/11 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
28/11 - Mannheim, Germany - SAP Arena
30/11 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/12 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena
05/12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Friends Arena
07/12 - Helsinki, Finland - Hartwall Arena


