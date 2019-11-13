Bring Me The Horizon Release 'Ludens' Video

Bring Me The Horizon have released a music video for their new single "Ludens." The track comes from the new "Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music From The World Of Death Stranding)" soundtrack.

Frontman Oli Sykes had the following to say, "Death Stranding is a game I've been waiting for long before collaborating with them was on the table. Kojima-san is one of the few people I would call a hero to me, so making a track for his first game since he left Konami was equal parts daunting, stressful and exciting.

"The whole thing felt surreal and not right. To be honest, I didn't see where a Bring Me The Horizon song was going to fit into an art house AAA game, but I was stupid to try and pigeonhole Kojima's style!" Watch the video here.





