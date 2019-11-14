.

Down Reunion Performance Announced

William Lee | 11-14-2019

Down

Down will be reuniting next year to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed debut album "Nola" and an appearance at a European music festival has been confirmed.

The band will be taking the stage at the 2020 installment of the Graspop Metal Meeting festival, which will be taking place June 18th through 21st of next year in Dessel, Belgium.

Frontman Phil Anselmo was asked recently about the possibility of a Down reunion by Metal Nexus at the Louder Than Life festival and he responded, "We do have the [25th] anniversary of 'NOLA' coming up, and I know that we have been offered some shows.

"And that's all I know. Pepper's still on tour. Crowbar's always on tour. And Eyehategod, they're on tour for a long time. So, people ask me about it all the time."


