KISS Announce Final European Concerts

KISS have announced the final European leg of their End Of The Road farewell tour and also revealed a date in Johannesburg South Africa.

The new Euro dates are part of what the band has shares as the final legs for their length farewell tour, which also includes two North American treks next year leading up to their final show in New York City in the summer of 2021.

The European leg is scheduled to begin on June 6th in Paris at the Accors Hotel Arena and will include a performance at next year's Download Festival.

The tour will also visit Germany, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Poland, Hungary before wrapping up in Bulgaria on July 18th.

The band will then head to South Africa for a show at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on July 25th. See the dates below:

Tuesday 9th June 2020 Accors Hotel Arena, Paris France

Friday 12th June 2020 Download Festival, Derby United Kingdom

Sunday 14th June 2020 Westfalenhalle, Dortmund Germany

Monday 15th June 2020 Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg Germany

Thursday 18th June 2020 Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen Denmark

Saturday 20th June 2020 Osterhuis Arena, Sandnes Norway

Monday 29th June 2020 Zalgiris Arena, Kaunas Lithuania

Wednesday 1st July 2020 O2 Arena, Prague Czech Republic

Sunday 5th July 2020 Wizink Arena, Madrid Spain

Friday 10th July 2020 Festhalle, Frankfurt Germany

Saturday 11th July 2020 Schleyerhalle, Stuttgart Germany

Monday 13th July 2020 Arena Di Verona, Verona Italy

Wednesday 15th July 2020 Arena Gliwice, Gliwice Poland

Thursday 16th July 2020 Budapest Arena, Budapest Hungary

Saturday 18th July 2020 Armeec Arena, Sofia Bulgaria

Saturday 25th July 2020 Ticketpro Dome, Johannesburg South Africa





