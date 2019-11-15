Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Marilyn Manson For American Tour

Ozzy Osbourne has announced the rescheduled dates for the North American leg of his No More Tours 2 and revealed that he has tapped Marilyn Manson to join him on the trek.

The former Black Sabbath frontman was forced to postpone the dates after being injured in a fall while battling pneumonia and had to undergo surgery.

The new dates are set to kick off on May 27th in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena and will conclude on July 31st in Las Vegas, NV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena

Ozzy shared his excitement about having Manson join him on the road,

"Marilyn is killer live. He's so f***ing out there, and if I think that, then look out, we're all f***ed.



Marilyn added, "I've toured with Ozzy many times and it's always been f***ing spectacular. I'm honored to do it again. This is one not to miss." See the dates below:

5/27 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

5/29 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center

5/31 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union

6/2 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/6 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Park Stadium

6/11 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

6/13 - Bangor, ME - Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

6/16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

6/18 - Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Centre

6/20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

6/22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena

6/24 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

6/28 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

7/1 - Milwaukee, WI - Amer. Family Ins. Amp--Summerfest

7/3 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/7 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

7/9 - Vancouver, BC - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/11 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

7/15 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

7/17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

7/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

7/25 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/27 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

7/29 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/31 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena





