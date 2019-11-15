Slipknot Launching Knotfest At Sea
Slipknot have had Knotfest music festivals all around the word, launched a Roadshow and now the band will be taking to the high seas for the inaugural Knotfest At Sea.
Mark your calendars for August of 10th on next year, that is when the music festival at sea will be setting sail from Barcelona, Spain on the Norwegian Jade and returning on August 14th.
The full lineup and details are still to be announced but Slipknot have revealed that they will be performing two sets onboard the ship and they have also launched a website for the adventure, with a pre-sale sign-up, that can be seen here.
