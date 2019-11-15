Slipknot Launching Knotfest At Sea

Slipknot have had Knotfest music festivals all around the word, launched a Roadshow and now the band will be taking to the high seas for the inaugural Knotfest At Sea.

Mark your calendars for August of 10th on next year, that is when the music festival at sea will be setting sail from Barcelona, Spain on the Norwegian Jade and returning on August 14th.

The full lineup and details are still to be announced but Slipknot have revealed that they will be performing two sets onboard the ship and they have also launched a website for the adventure, with a pre-sale sign-up, that can be seen here.





Related Stories

Slipknot Trying Something New For Nero Forte

Slipknot's Jim Root Sees Stone Sour Exit As A Blessing

Slipknot React To Metallica's James Hetfield Going To Rehab

Metallica's Lightning Had Big Impact On Slipknot's Jim Root

Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show

Slipknot Already Thinking Ahead To Next Album

Slipknot Reveal Full Knotfest Mexico and Columbia Lineups

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album

Slipknot And Behemoth Announce 2020 Tour

More Slipknot News



