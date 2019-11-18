Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang

Motley Crue confirmed that they reunited and officially announced that they are back by literally blowing up the Cessation of Touring agreement that they signed in 2014.

The band's reunion has been subject of rumors lately and it heated up even more when Rolling Stone claimed that unnamed sources "confirmed" that the Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison are planning to team up for a major tour.

There was renewed interest in the band following the release of their Netflix biopic and the Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker), who played Tommy Lee in the film, shared his excitement about the reunion.

He said, "Since playing Tommy Lee in The Dirt, so many of my fans have said how they wish they could've seen the real Motley Crue play live. I never thought I would see the day when this would become a reality. But the fans spoke and Motley Crue listened!"

The tour with Leppard and Poison has not yet been officially confirmed. Watch the band blow up their Cessation of Touring agreement





Related Stories

Motley Crue Help Fuel Def Leppard and Poison Tour Rumor

Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

Motley Crue Stream 'Ride With The Devil' Lyric Video

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Motley Crue Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Dr. Feelgood'

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format

Ex-Motley Crue Star Surprised At Inclusion In The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue Share Early Footage For New Video For Classic Song

Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote

More Motley Crue News



