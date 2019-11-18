Tom Keifer Hopes To Inspire Others With 'The Death Of Me'

Former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer explained how his single and video "The Death Of Me" focused on the struggles that he faced in his life in addition to his battle with vocal cord paralysis and he hopes the song can help others "smash" and overcome their own struggles.

The Tunestiles Podcast caught up with Keifer to discuss his new album "Rise" and during the interview he was asked about how the video and single dealt with his vocal cord paralysis struggles. (listen to full interview here).

He responded, "It addresses several things. It definitely addresses the voice thing, because I was told I was never going to sing again. Also, there were some legal lawsuits and legal challenges that are kind of flashed up on that TV, the reference to 'band falls apart at the seams' is kind of the wheels falling off of my former band. And at the very end, it alludes to some health issues that I've had, where I ended up having some shows canceled and heat exhaustion, some things that have not been real pretty.

"We put those in the video as by way of example, because all those struggles that I've had in my life have been pretty well publicized, so the fans are familiar with them. And for them, the hope is that by way of example, if they see you overcoming your challenges, that that's an inspiration.

"What I really hope that people do when they watch that video is, they look at that TV that's in the intro and they imagine their own struggles and imagine smashing them and overcoming them. Because taking the guitar to that TV was a was a really great feeling. It's very, very cathartic. And, I think that the power of visualization is a really strong thing, whatever it is that you're battling.

"And like I said, those things that we put up are some of the things I've gone through in my life, and were just by way of example. I think everyone has their story, and adversity and challenges they go through, and 'The Death of Me' was written Be an anthem about overcoming them."





