Hollywood Vampires Announce Tour, Release I Want My Now Video

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have announced dates for a summer 2020 tour of Europe in sync with the release of a video for the track, "I Want My Now", from their latest album, "Rise."

The month-long series will open in Citadel Mainz, Germany on August 15, and includes stops in Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Switzerland and more.

VIP packages and presales begin Tuesday, November 19, with general public tickets on sale starting Friday, November 22. Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, "Rise" mixes new original songs - from the lineup led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - and select covers, including tracks by David Bowie, The Jim Carroll Band and Johnny Thunders. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Hollywood Vampires Rock Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Aerosmith's Joe Perry On His Hollywood Vampires Bandmates

The Hollywood Vampires Rock David Bowie Classic On Late Night TV

The Hollywood Vampires To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Hollywood Vampires Release Video For Bowie Classic

The Hollywood Vampires Release 'The Boogieman Surprise' Video

Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires

More The Hollywood Vampires News



