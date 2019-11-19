.

Hollywood Vampires Announce Tour, Release I Want My Now Video

Bruce Henne | 11-19-2019

The Hollywood Vampires

(hennemusic) The Hollywood Vampires have announced dates for a summer 2020 tour of Europe in sync with the release of a video for the track, "I Want My Now", from their latest album, "Rise."

The month-long series will open in Citadel Mainz, Germany on August 15, and includes stops in Austria, Poland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Italy, Switzerland and more.

VIP packages and presales begin Tuesday, November 19, with general public tickets on sale starting Friday, November 22. Co-produced by Tommy Henriksen and the group, "Rise" mixes new original songs - from the lineup led by Alice Cooper, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and Johnny Depp - and select covers, including tracks by David Bowie, The Jim Carroll Band and Johnny Thunders. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


