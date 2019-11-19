Society 1 Added To Static-X Tour

Society 1 have just been added to the west coast winter run of Static-X's 's memorial tribute tour to late frontman Wayne Static that will also feature Wednesday 13 and Davey Suicide.

Matt Zane had this to say about joining the trek, "We are all excited and humbled to be able to join the final shows of the Wayne Static Memorial Tour and partake in the celebration of Wayne's legacy and the 20th Anniversary of Wisconsin Death Trip.

"I have known the guys from way back in the day when we all used to perform on the Sunset Strip so to be able to do this all these later is a unique blessing. See everyone out there soon."

The dates will be kicking off on December 10th in Salt Lake City, UT at The Royal Bar and will wrap up on December 18th in Fresno, CA at Fulton 55. See the dates below:

12/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Royal Bar

12/11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

12/12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

12/13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater *SOLD OUT

12/14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon *SOLD OUT

12/16 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

12/17 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

12/18 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55





