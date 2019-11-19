We Came As Romans Announce To Plant A Seed Anniversary Tour

We Came As Romans have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for a North American tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their "To Plant A Seed" album.

The Devil Wears Prada, Gideon, and Dayseeker will be supporting them on the tour that is scheduled to launch on March 5th in Chicago and conclude on April 11th in Pontiac, Michigan.

Joshua Moore had this to say, "We're really excited to announce the 10-year anniversary tour for our first record To Plant A Seed," says Moore. "Being able to watch our fans connect with us through music over the last decade has been an amazing privilege, and it all started with To Plant A Seed.

"Way back in 2009 when we recorded it, we had no idea where it would take us or what we were really even doing, and it's awesome to see that we can play these songs still, and feel that connection with you.

"But over the course of 10 years, we've released four other albums and we're even working on a fifth! With that being said, we are going to be throwing these songs into the vault of old WCAR - and retiring them from all future setlists after this tour. So make sure you grab your tickets and come hear these songs one last time live." See the dates below:

3/5-Chicago, IL-House of Blues

3/6-St. Louis, MO-Ready Room

3/7-Indianapolis, IN-The Citadel Music Hall

3/8-Grand Rapids, MI-The Intersection

3/10-Toronto, ON-Opera House

3/11-Montreal, QC-Club Soda

3/13-Worcester, MA-The Palladium

3/14-Brooklyn, NY-Warsaw

3/15-Philadelphia, PA-Theatre of Living Arts

3/17-Baltimore, MD-Rams Head Live!

3/18-Greensboro, NC-Arizona Pete's

3/19-Atlanta, GA-The Masquerade

3/20-Ft. Lauderdale, FL-Culture Room

3/21-Tampa, FL-The Orpheum

3/23-Houston, TX-White Oak Music Hall

3/24-Austin, TX-Empire Control Room

3/25-Dallas, TX-Canton Hall

3/27-Denver, CO-The Oriental Theater

3/28-Salt Lake City, UT-The Complex

3/30-Spokane, WA-Knitting Factory

3/31-Seattle, WA-El Corazon

4/1-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theatre

4/3-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

4/4-Los Angeles, CA-The Regent Theater

4/5-Phoenix, AZ-The Pressroom

4/7-Oklahoma City, OK-Diamond Ballroom

4/8-Lawrence, KS-Granada Theater

4/9-Minneapolis, MN-Skyway Theatre

4/10-Milwaukee, WI-The Rave

4/11-Pontiac, MI-The Crofoot Ballroom





