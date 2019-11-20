Def Leppard Share Tour Recap Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are sharing a video review of their journey through 2019. The UK rockers were inducted into the Rock Hall by Queen guitarist Brian May during a March 29 ceremony in New York; they kicked off a European tour in June that was followed by a Canadian run the following month and a Las Vegas residency in the late summer and early fall.

Def Leppard released Volume Two of their ongoing box set series in June, and confirmed that the Las Vegas shows were filmed for a future release.

"From our Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction to Europe, Canada, Vegas and everywhere in between," says the band, "thank you all for yet another fantastic year on the road."

Rolling Stone is reporting that the group will join Motley Crue and Poison on a to-be-announced 2020 US stadium tour, as fans await further details about the series. Watch the video here.

