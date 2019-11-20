The Who The First Inducted Into London Music Walk Of Fame

(hennemusic) The Who have been honored as the first inductees into The Music Walk Of Fame in London. The Evening Standard reports Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were on hand Tuesday for the celebration, which saw the band immortalized with the first paving stone in Camden's new Hollywood Boulevard-style tourist attraction.

The Music Walk Of Fame will stretch along the road between The Roundhouse and Koko, and organizers plan to award a further 20 stones in the coming year, while eventually laying out more than 400 plaques over the next 20 years.

"We are honored to be the first band with a stone on the Music Walk Of Fame," says Daltrey and Townshend. "Camden has always been vital to London's thriving music scene and is, as we all know, a world-renowned hub for the arts. As Londoners, it's very surreal to be immortalized in stone on Camden High Street, and it's quite something to know that people can pop by and see us anytime, albeit virtually."

"What a great day for music, fans, the world, London, and Camden," adds Music Walk of Fame Founder Lee Bennett. "To cap it off by having one of the greatest bands of all time, I'm thrilled to bits." Read more and watch a local TV news report about the induction here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





