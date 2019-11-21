Def Leppard's Joe Elliott On Big Impact On Fans' Lives

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott is flattered and gets a tingly and warm feeling from thinking about the impact that he and the band's music has had on so many fans lives.

Elliott took part in a Q&A for Nights With Alice Cooper and was asked how he felt about being a big part of people's lives and he responded,, "Well, I suppose it's quite flattering, really. And it also sounds quite narcissistic to say this, but it's all you kind of crave as a musician.

"You start out as a teenager watching other people do it. And then as a late teenager into your early 20, if you're lucky and you actually start doing it, then you wanna keep doing it forever, like Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, and Paul McCartney, and the Aerosmiths and the AC/DCs and the Bon Jovis of this world.

"It's flattering, it's absolutely flattering. To be around for 42 years and still be able to sell the amount of tickets we sell and seem to be as important as people or the kind of regard that we're held in, it's an astonishing feat. And it makes you feel kind of tingly and warm inside."





