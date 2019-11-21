Noel Gallagher Releases 'Wandering Star' Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are debuting a video for "Wandering Star", the lead single from their forthcoming EP, "Blue Moon Rising."

"This isn't an anti-Christmas video, quite the opposite," explains director Dan Cadan. "We wanted to highlight the plight that can affect people, especially around Christmas. The pressures from commercial bombardment and a consumerist society, for a single-parent who will stop at nothing to ensure their kids feel the magic that so many take for granted.

"Stevie G is my muse and this is our third collaboration, my second with his incredibly talented wife Hannah Walters and they brought more to this than we could have dreamed - which is part of the package when working with these two actors. Their performances bring further to life Noel's brilliant music and lyrics and we hope this fills you with Christmas cheer, and strikes chord enough for you to raise a glass to those less fortunate but equally as deserving."

Due May 6, 2020, "Blue Moon Rising" will also include "Come On Outside" and three mixes of the title track. Watch the video here.

