Ozzy Osbourne Recruits Slash For New Song 'Straight To Hell'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is streaming audio of his new single, "Straight To Hell", featuring Slash of Guns N' Roses on guitar, as the latest preview to his forthcoming album, "Ordinary Man."

Due early next year, the project was recorded in Los Angeles with producer and guitarist Andrew Watt and includes appearances by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

"Straight To Hell" follows "Under The Graveyard" as the second taste of Osbourne's first new solo studio record in almost a decade, which he worked on while recovering from a series of health issues that made for a tough year on the 70-year-old rocker.

"This album was a gift from my higher power - it is proof to me that you should never give up," says Ozzy. "And this is quite possibly the most important album I have done in a very long time, probably since 'No More Tears.'" Listen to the song here.

