Singled Out: Sons Of Silver (Pearl Jam, Candlebox, Skillet)

Sons Of Silver, featuring Dave Krusen (original Pearl Jam drummer), Adam Kury (Candlebox), and Kevin Haaland (ex-Skillet), just released their new single "Read Em Their Rights" and we asked frontman Pete Argyropoulos to tell us about it. Here is the story:

The main ideas for Read Em first came about during a writing session with the band. Dave (drummer, Dave Krusen) was messing around with some ideas when I chimed in with what would become the opening guitar riff for the song. Kevin (guitarist, Kevin Haaland) and Adam (bassist, Adam Kury) jumped right in with their respective parts. We were off and running. I started singing some melodies and lyrics that would set the tone for the song. Without thinking too much - one of our mottos is "thinking leads to stinking" - we bounced around a few more chord and melody ideas. After 20 minutes or so, we set it aside and moved on for the day.



Brina (recording engineer and keyboardist, Brina Kabler) made some rough mixes so I took them home to work up some more melody and lyric ideas. When we returned to the studio a few days later, we polished up our original ideas as well as my additions and we had song; a somewhat rough around the edges version.



That's where the fun really began. We took this somewhat finished, perhaps 80 percent complete, song on the road. For several weeks, we refined our parts- including Brina coming up with her keyboard parts. I worked up more lyrics and we got to test the song in front of an audience. It's a somewhat daring process. There were a couple of crash and burn nights but it definitely made for a better song as well as provide some laughable moments. Anyways, once we returned from the road, we jumped back in the studio and recorded it super quick and without hesitation. Basically, at that point, we just captured what we'd been doing live.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





