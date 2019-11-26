Volbeat Forced To Cancel Show Due To Strike

Volbeat have announced that they have been forced to cancel their November 27th concert in Finland due to a nation wide labor strike that is currently in place,

The band tweeted the band news to fans, "Hello, Finland! Due to the country-wide labor strikes, we will unfortunately have to cancel our show at Hartwall Arena this Wednesday, November 27th.

"Many of the people and services that we depend on to get the bands, touring crew and gear safely to and from Helsinki will be on strike and it will be impossible for us to arrive in your beautiful city in time for the show. Please contact your point of purchase for a full refund."

"Please know that we hope for these strikes to have a positive outcome, and we are already planning our next trip to come play for all of you amazing fans (announcements to be made soon).

"In the meantime, please keep rocking, have a great holiday season and we will see you in the new year!"





Related Stories

Volbeat Recruit Clutch's Neil Fallon For 'Die To Live' Video

Volbeat Explain Abandoned Concert

Volbeat Concert Sidelined By Illness

AC/DC Dream Came True To Volbeat Star

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Volbeat To Share Triumphant Hometown Show In New Concert Film

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

More Volbeat News



