Green Day Share Video Of AMAs Performance

Bruce Henne | 11-27-2019

Green Day

(hennemusic) Green Day rocked their 1994 classic, "Basket Case", during a November 24 appearance at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, and the group are sharing official video from the event.

Green Day's third album and major label debut, "Dookie" delivered the California group's commercial breakthrough when it reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 10 million copies in the country.

The band recently marked the record's 25th anniversary by performing the album in its entirety during a show in Madrid, Spain last month. Green Day launched their two-song AMAs performance with the title track and lead single from their forthcoming album, "Father Of All." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


