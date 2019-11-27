Green Day Share Video Of AMAs Performance

(hennemusic) Green Day rocked their 1994 classic, "Basket Case", during a November 24 appearance at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, and the group are sharing official video from the event.

Green Day's third album and major label debut, "Dookie" delivered the California group's commercial breakthrough when it reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 10 million copies in the country.

The band recently marked the record's 25th anniversary by performing the album in its entirety during a show in Madrid, Spain last month. Green Day launched their two-song AMAs performance with the title track and lead single from their forthcoming album, "Father Of All." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Green Day Mix Old And New At MTV Europe Music Awards

Green Day Open NHL Broadcasts With New Single

Green Day Team With The National Hockey League

Green Day Release 'Father Of All' Music Video

Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

Green Day Make Live Debut Of New Song

Weezer, Fall Out Boy And Green Day Announce Tour

Green Day Highlight Tour With New Video

Green Day Tribute Featured On NASA InSight Mars Lander

More Green Day News



