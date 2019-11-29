Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is currently recovering after he underwent hand surgery on Wednesday, November 27th, according to a social media post that he shared.
Neil took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a hospital gown at a Nashville hospital where he underwent a procedure to treat Dupuytren's contracture, which causes tissues in the palm area to thicken resulting restricting movement of one or more fingers. It is also known as Viking disease.
The vocalist captured the photo of him in the gown and hospital camp holding up one hand "Hand Surgery Today!! #vikingdisease #Dupuytrenscontracture #nashville." See the post below:
