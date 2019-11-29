Motley Crue's Vince Neil Undergoes Surgery

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is currently recovering after he underwent hand surgery on Wednesday, November 27th, according to a social media post that he shared.

Neil took to Instagram to share a photo of himself in a hospital gown at a Nashville hospital where he underwent a procedure to treat Dupuytren's contracture, which causes tissues in the palm area to thicken resulting restricting movement of one or more fingers. It is also known as Viking disease.

The vocalist captured the photo of him in the gown and hospital camp holding up one hand "Hand Surgery Today!! #vikingdisease #Dupuytrenscontracture #nashville." See the post below:





Related Stories

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Addresses Free Tickets Comment

Motley Crue Confirm Reunion With A Bang

Motley Crue Help Fuel Def Leppard and Poison Tour Rumor

Vince Neil Addresses Blocked Motley Crue Reunion Report

Motley Crue Stream 'Ride With The Devil' Lyric Video

Motley Crue, Blink-182 and Iron Maiden Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Motley Crue Announce 30th Anniversary Edition Of 'Dr. Feelgood'

Motley Crue Bringing The Dirt To New Format

Ex-Motley Crue Star Surprised At Inclusion In The Dirt Biopic

More Motley Crue News



