Green Day Team With The National Hockey League

(hennemusic) Green Day have announced that they have entered into a two-year, cross-platform marketing and promotional partnership with the National Hockey League.

The deal will see the band's yet-to-be-released song called "Fire, Ready, Aim," off their forthcoming thirteenth studio album, "Father Of All... " serve as the opening theme song for NBCSN's Wednesday Night Hockey, debuting with the New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on Wednesday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

In addition, "Fire, Ready, Aim" will be featured on NHL on NBC broadcasts throughout the 2019-20 season. Produced by NBC Sports, a high-energy show open that features the band playing their new song on a hockey rink interspersed with action shots of more than a dozen NHL players, including Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins, Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks, Dylan Larkin of the Detroit Red Wings, PK Subban of the New Jersey Devils, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Vladimir Tarasenko of the St. Louis Blues and Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, among others, will debut next week.

Songs from Green Day's new album will be featured in NHL game highlights, broadcast bumpers, tune-in campaigns, and in-arena jumbotron content created and distributed by the NHL, its teams and television partners NBC Sports Group, Sportsnet and TVA Sports across their respective broadcast, digital and social platforms. The partnership includes performances, appearances and other collaborations.

Green Day will perform at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis, MO in primetime on Saturday, January 25 (8 p.m. ET, NBC, Sportsnet, CBC, TVA Sports).

"This NHL season is hereby known as LOUD season...where the toughest athletes to ever lace up a pair of skates meet the baddest rock band on the planet," says Green Day. "So turn up the volume on your TV sets, fire, ready, aim and enjoy the ride." Read more and watch the preview video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





