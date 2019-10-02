Def Leppard Filmed Residency For Possible Release

Def Leppard have shared a recap video for their recently completed Las Vegas Residency and revealed that they recorded the final two shows for a possible future release.

Frontman Joe Elliott shared that news in the clip and also expressed his desire to do another residency in Vegas. He said, "Twelve shows completed, filmed the last two and it was amazing. It was great and has been an absolute blast. I want to do this again, not right away, but one day down the road. I can see this in my future."

Guitarist Phil Collen added, "It was fantastic - we'd do this again. We actually loved it. It's great doing something that's different to what you normally do after 40 years. I think this was the best we've ever been." Watch the full video below:





