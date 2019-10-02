Original Foreigner Frontman Lou Gramm Hospitalized
Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm was hospitalized last week for a severe respiratory infection, dehydration and fatigue, which forced him to pull out of some reunion shows with the band.
Gramm was hoping to take part in some of Foreigner Double Vision: Then & Now tour dates but after a follow-up appointment, a doctor decided that he was unable to perform.
Gramm had this to say, "I'm very disappointed about not being able to perform at the Foreigner 'Double Vision: Then & Now' shows for all the fans. My doctor insists if I pushed myself to perform, I would be in big trouble. So doctor's orders, I ride the bench. Rock on!"
Foreigner's Mick added, "We will all miss Lou at our upcoming shows and we join all his family, friends, and fans in wishing him a speedy recovery."
